ValuEngine Upgrades Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $1.26 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.85.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

