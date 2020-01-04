Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,755 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,739 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.