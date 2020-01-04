Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.
NXST opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,755 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,739 shares during the last quarter.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
