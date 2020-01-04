RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $424.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.