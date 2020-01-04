MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MGPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

MGPI stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 278,254 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 331,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

