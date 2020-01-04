ValuEngine Downgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

