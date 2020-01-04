Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average of $151.30. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,847 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 382,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

