AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.68 million, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.73. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.