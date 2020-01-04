$84.81 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $84.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.33 million and the lowest is $84.49 million. Qualys reported sales of $74.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $321.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $322.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $368.37 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $372.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $38,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,801,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,972. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,611,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,258,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. Qualys has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

