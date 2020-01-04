Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to post $125.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.81 million and the lowest is $124.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $246.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $513.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $517.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $488.26 million, with estimates ranging from $487.51 million to $489.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million.

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard acquired 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 628.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 378,824 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.