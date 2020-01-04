LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LCNB opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. LCNB has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

