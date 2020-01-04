Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.10 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

