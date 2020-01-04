Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HTLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,907 shares of company stock valued at $970,975. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.