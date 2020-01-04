Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.56. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 216,369 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 101,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.