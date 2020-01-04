Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $166.59 on Friday. Coherent has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $173.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $148.56.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

