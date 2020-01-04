Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

