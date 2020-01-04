Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMRS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of AMRS opened at $3.15 on Friday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amyris by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amyris by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

