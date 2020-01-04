XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 76.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 30.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

