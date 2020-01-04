Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

