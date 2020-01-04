EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.76. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.65.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 480,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 452,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

