Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

UE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of UE opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

