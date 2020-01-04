Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

