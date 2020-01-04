S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.55. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $166.64 and a 12-month high of $278.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.