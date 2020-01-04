Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.86.

NFLX stock opened at $325.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.91. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after buying an additional 297,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,840,730,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

