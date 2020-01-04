RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RPM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. RPM International has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in RPM International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

