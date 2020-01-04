ValuEngine Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Hold

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PGRE. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
NYSE PGRE opened at $13.78 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.
In other Paramount Group news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,181,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,620,000 after buying an additional 1,903,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after buying an additional 1,081,299 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after buying an additional 887,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 869,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.