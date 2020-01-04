ValuEngine Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Hold

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PGRE. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE PGRE opened at $13.78 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Group news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,181,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,620,000 after buying an additional 1,903,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after buying an additional 1,081,299 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after buying an additional 887,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 869,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

