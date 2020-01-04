Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAGP. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Plains GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

PAGP stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

