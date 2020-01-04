Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

