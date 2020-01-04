MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE:MXL opened at $21.08 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $209,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,814.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $377,685.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,735 shares of company stock worth $1,359,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

