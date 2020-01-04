Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nlight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.42. Nlight has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

