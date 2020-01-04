ValuEngine Downgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Sell

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hub Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Hub Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

