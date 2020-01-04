ValuEngine Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Sell

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $158.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.94 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

