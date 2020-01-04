Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $199.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.16. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chiasma during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chiasma by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chiasma by 461.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chiasma by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

