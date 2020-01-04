Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $16.51 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.13 million and a P/E ratio of -78.62.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 79.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 79.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 66.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 481,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

