Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BCPC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $103.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Balchem has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Balchem by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Balchem by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Balchem by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

