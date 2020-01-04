Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $314.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $230.76 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Netflix Upgraded at ValuEngine
Netflix Upgraded at ValuEngine
RPM International Downgraded by ValuEngine
RPM International Downgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Paramount Group to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Paramount Group to Hold
Plains GP Upgraded at ValuEngine
Plains GP Upgraded at ValuEngine
Nymox Pharmaceutical Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Nymox Pharmaceutical Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
MaxLinear Cut to Hold at ValuEngine
MaxLinear Cut to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report