Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $314.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $230.76 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

