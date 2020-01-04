Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. First Analysis cut Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $51.68 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $745.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 17.74.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 379.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 105.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 179.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 78,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

