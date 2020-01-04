AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

