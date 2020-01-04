Head to Head Comparison: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and WPX Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million 4.34 $15.59 million N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.31 billion 2.54 $151.00 million $0.09 156.22

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 12.03% 11.91% WPX Energy 25.50% 2.39% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and WPX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 WPX Energy 0 2 19 0 2.90

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.71%. WPX Energy has a consensus price target of $16.48, indicating a potential upside of 17.18%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than WPX Energy.

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WPX Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

