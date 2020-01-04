Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report sales of $17.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.37 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $15.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $72.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.32 million to $72.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.00 million, with estimates ranging from $81.01 million to $83.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXFD. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 197,364 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $447.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

