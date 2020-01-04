Comparing Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Intrexon alerts:

This table compares Intrexon and Bioanalytical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -393.13% -45.51% -20.69% Bioanalytical Systems -1.81% -4.89% -1.43%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intrexon and Bioanalytical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrexon currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 230.53%. Given Intrexon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intrexon is more favorable than Bioanalytical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Intrexon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Intrexon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrexon and Bioanalytical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $160.57 million 6.03 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -4.34 Bioanalytical Systems $43.62 million 1.16 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A

Bioanalytical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrexon.

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intrexon beats Bioanalytical Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; non-clinical and pathology services; analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.