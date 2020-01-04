$286.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post sales of $286.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.30 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $302.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $496,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,322 shares of company stock worth $14,305,178. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after acquiring an additional 574,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 805,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $41,052,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.