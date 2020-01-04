Contrasting Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flowers Foods and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67 BellRing Brands 0 3 10 0 2.77

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.45%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.93%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $3.95 billion 1.14 $157.16 million $0.94 22.71 BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 4.48% 15.74% 6.43% BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flowers Foods beats BellRing Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products primarily through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, frozen breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. Freshley's, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brands. It also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

