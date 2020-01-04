$26.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report sales of $26.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $55.20 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,614.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $52.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $111.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $156.84 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $329.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $534,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock valued at $122,442,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $16,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.41. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

