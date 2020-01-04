Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.24 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

