Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.06

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.06 and last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 1182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.98.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,465,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,561,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

