Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.06

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.06 and last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 1182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.98.
SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,465,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,561,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Recommended Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.