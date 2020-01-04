Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.98

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 279210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Barclays started coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Colfax’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

