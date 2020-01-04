Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 12-Month High at $253.05

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $253.05 and last traded at $251.03, with a volume of 14123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caci International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International during the second quarter valued at $24,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caci International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caci International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

