RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.47

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 83814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPM. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 156.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,839,000 after acquiring an additional 179,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPM International by 30.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 74,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth $3,024,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

