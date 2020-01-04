Sony (NYSE:SNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.87

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.87 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 7462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

SNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 131,898 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Sony by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 109,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

