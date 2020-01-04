Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.08

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.08 and last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 1834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kirby by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

